Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 11 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief (APCC) YS Sharmila on Sunday criticized schemes launched by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in the state, portraying them as "benefiting liquor businesses rather than contributing to the state's development."

She pointed out the increase in electricity charges in the state and declared her readiness to face anyone who dared to challenge her.

The speech also touched upon unfulfilled promises, such as the failure to complete Jalayagnam projects, leading to pending irrigation initiatives.

APCC Chief Sharmila was addressing a public meeting organized in the Chittoor district's Nagari constituency.

She reminded the public that Nagari MLA Roja is an actor on the Jabardasth program, highlighting widespread corruption and exploitation in the constituency, involving four ministers, including her elder brothers and husband. Sharmila referred to Roja as an "iron-leg lady."

YS Sharmila emphasized her commitment to Andhra Pradesh's rights and highlighted issues such as corruption by the current government and the exploitation of power looms. She criticized the ruling party's lack of development in the last decade, accusing them of betraying the state, especially regarding promises related to crop loss compensation and job creation.

Sharmila lamented the state's regression over the last ten years and highlighted the disparity between YSR's 54 completed projects under Jalayagnam and the 42 pending projects during Jagan's tenure.

Sharmila clarified that she didn't shut down YSRTP; it merged with Congress, ensuring the party's continued existence. She expressed disappointment in the government's failure to acquire state partition assets, despite multiple meetings between Jagan and Telangana's former CM KCR.

The public rally concluded with a call for accountability, urging people to question the government and emphasizing the Congress party's importance in realizing the vision of YSR. (ANI)

