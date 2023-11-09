Nagpur, Nov 9 (PTI) An assistant inspector and two constables have been booked for allegedly threatening a man after an accident that took place on June 13, a police official said on Thursday.

API Pravin Mundhe had allegedly pulled out a pistol during an altercation after the car driven by him halted suddenly, resulting in the two-wheeler of a man identified as Shubham Wahane (28) colliding with the vehicle, he said.

Also Read | Malayalam Comedian Kalabhavan Haneef Passes Away at 60, Leaving Behind a Legacy of Laughter and Over 150 Films.

The two constables, identified as Shailesh Yadav and Pradip Mane, were accompanying Mundhe and are accused of threatening Wahane, the Koradi police station official said.

Mundhe, Yadav and Mane have been charged under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act sections for act that may endanger personal safety of others, criminal intimidation, rash driving and other offences, he said.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2023 From December 4 to December 22, to Have 15 Sittings.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)