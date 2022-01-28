Jammu, Jan 28 (PTI) Apni Party president Syed Altaf Bukhari on Thursday said his party emerged as a hope in Jammu and Kashmir when there was a feeling of alienation among the people and nobody represented their concerns.

The party tried to bring out people from a situation of hopelessness with a policy to end divisive politics and unite the people of the two regions – Kashmir and Jammu, he said at a programme, in which Congress leader Akhlaq Hussain Khakhi along with his supporters joined the Apni Party.

While welcoming the new entrants, Bukhari said, "Our party emerged as a hope in Jammu and Kashmir, when there was disappointment and feeling of alienation among the people."

He said that the joining of Khakhi and his supporters will strengthen the roots of the Apni Party and asked them to take forward its policy and agenda.

"We founded this party when there was hopelessness among the people in Jammu and Kashmir. The people were left helpless nor did anyone represent their concerns, and this was the time, we decided to come out in support of the common masses," Bukhari said.

He said that "we have tried to bring out people from the situation of hopelessness to the good future with a policy to end the divisive politics and unite the people of two regions".

"Initially, our opponents raised several objections but time has proved that the voice, which was raised by us was right, and it is due to this reason, the people from remote places of Jammu and Kashmir are joining the Apni Party. They are joining because of its development centric policies and agenda," he said.

Bukhari advocated for unity among the two regions and its people while criticising politics of division.

"We believe in the equitable development of all regions and districts with no scope of discrimination with any one, especially marginalised section of society," he said.

Bukhari asked his party's leaders to work to end differences in society and make people aware about the efforts of the party towards peace, prosperity and development in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We will work for the people and our leaders would be approachable to everyone so that the feeling of powerlessness can be ended by empowering the people," he said.

The situation is not conducive for the people of Jammu and Kashmir as they feel alienated with the present form of governance, Bukhari said.

Hence, there must be assembly polls to win the confidence of the people so that an elected government comes in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

"We have elected governments across the country and Jammu and Kashmir should not be treated differently and hence, the democratic system must be restored," the Apni Party chief said.

The time has come when the government should think about and restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood first and hold assembly polls without further delay thereafter, he added.

He also claimed that his party has received an overwhelming response from people who faced disappointment from traditional political parties.

Khakhi, a prominent social activist from Mendhar, said the agenda of the Apni Party is being appreciated by the people and they believe that it is only the Apni Party that can bring out the people from the difficult situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We were impressed with the agenda of the party. Therefore, I along with other supporters joined the Apni Party,” he added, assuring that they will work on the ground to make people aware about the policies and agenda of the party.

