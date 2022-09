Kolkata, Sep 24 (PTI) Mobile app fraud accused Amir Khan, from whose house ED seized Rs 17.32 crore in cash, was sent to 14 days in police custody on Saturday by a court in Kolkata.

Khan was arrested by the detective department of the Kolkata Police from Ghaziabad in UP in connection with a 2021 case of alleged fraud filed at a police station here and was brought to Kolkata, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Slams Opposition, Says 'Rival Political Leaders Chronic Liars'.

The chief metropolitan magistrate court granted 14 days' police remand of Khan on a prayer by the public prosecutor representing the detective department.

The ED seized Rs 17.32 crore in cash from the residence of Khan, promoter of a mobile gaming app company, in Garden Reach area on September 11 as part of a money laundering investigation.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Fire: Shoe Factory at Gwalior's Tansen Nagar Ablaze, 30 Workers Evacuated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)