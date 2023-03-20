Berhampur (Odisha), Mar 20 (PTI) Odisha's Ganjam district administration on Monday launched an app to track every pregnant woman for their timely tests and health checkups, an official said.

Also Read | Pulling Down of Indian Flag at London Mission: UK Asked To Quickly Arrest Culprits Involved in Incident, Says Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra (Watch Video).

The aim of the initiative is to ensure better health for expectant mothers as well as their children. It will also help reduce the maternal mortality rate (MMR) in the district and track illegal abortions.

Also Read | Maharashtra Government 'Ready' for Implementation of Old Pension Scheme, Employees Call Off Weeklong Strike.

"We are committed to ensure better health of the expectant mother. With this user-friendly pregnancy tracking app, expectant mothers can now get alerts for the important tests during the pregnancy period,” Ganjam Collector Dibya Jyoti Parida said after launching the app - ‘Nirikhyana'.

Besides pregnant women, the mobile app will also be made available to all ANM (Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife) and Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers, who are tracking pregnant women from the beginning of their pregnancy.

Timely tests will help to diagnose and address health-related issues of pregnant women before they became more serious and to ensure safe delivery, Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO), Uma Shankar Mishra, said.

It will also help them stay connected with the healthcare provider to consult and seek suggestions at the time of need and for conducting free ultrasound tests, he said.

The district administration provides free ultrasound tests of the expectant mother three times during their pregnancy following the doctor's advice.

The app will also help doctors get important information regarding the women's health and resources at their fingertips, said the CDMO.

By downloading the app on their mobile phones, expectant mothers can also track their pregnancy progress and learn about important stages. They can also connect with other pregnant women and healthcare professionals for guidance and support for smooth delivery, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)