Thane (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): A truck carrying apples overturned in Maharashtra's Thane in the wee hours of Friday.

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation, the apple-laden truck overturned at around 2:35 am today on Ghodbunder road, Thane near the Manpada flyover bridge.

Also Read | India-China Face-Off in Arunachal Pradesh: 200 Chinese Troops Detained After Entering Indian Territory, Let Off Following Military Talks.

Regional Disaster Management Cell, police and traffic officials are present on the spot, it said.

However, one hydra is at work to remove the truck from the road, according to the Thane Municipal Corporation. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi: Fire Breaks Out at Fabric Godown in Okhla.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)