New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) The application process for second edition of engineering entrance exam JEE-Main began on Wednesday and will conclude on March 12, National Testing Agency (NTA) officials said.

The second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2023 will be conducted from April 6 to April 12, with April 13 and 15 kept as reserved days.

"The dates of advance intimation of examination city, downloading of admit cards, and declaration of result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal at the appropriate time," a senior NTA official said.

Candidates are not allowed to fill more than one application form, else it will be treated as unfair means.

"Candidates who had already appeared in January (first session) will log in with the same credentials and pay the examination fee for the April exams. Filing more than one application form will be treated as UFM (unfair means), even if found at a later stage, and strict action will be taken against that candidate," the official added.

The NTA had earlier this month announced the result for first edition of JEE-Main in which 20 candidates had scored perfect 100.

A record 95.80 per cent attendance was recorded in the January edition of the crucial exam with over 8.23 lakh candidates appearing for it.

The examination was held in 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).

The examination was also conducted outside India in 17 cities of Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos and Abuja, Colombo, Jakarta, Moscow, Port Louis, Bangkok, Washington D.C.

After both sessions of JEE (Main) 2023 examination, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the two NTA scores in accordance with the policy already made.

Based on the results of JEE-Mains Paper 1 and Paper 2, the top 2.6 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam, which is a one-stop exam to get admission into the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

