Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): President of the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP), Captain CS Randhawa, praised Airbus for taking timely action on the software issue affecting its A320 fleet, citing the recent JetBlue A320 incident, where more than 15 passengers were injured due to a sudden loss of height and it was caused by a malfunction in the elevator aileron control computer.

The FIP president further appreciated Airbus for conducting the investigation thoroughly and alleged that Boeing often falls short in such processes.

"On 30th of October, JetBlue Airbus 320 flight from Cancun to Newark was diverted to Florida as the aircraft was flying in cruise altitude and it lost height in the incident in which more than 15 passengers got injured and all this time the autopilot remained engaged. So there was a malfunction in the elevator aileron control computer, and thereafter, Airbus took it seriously. And on 28th November, it issued an aircraft alert operators transmission... it is feared that more than 6,000 Airbus 320 family aircraft are affected by this activity. Now, EASA has categorically said that it is because of the intense solar radiation, it is affecting the ELAC, elevator aileron control computer...This is a very serious problem...I would really compliment the Airbus and the EASA for taking such steps. Whereas at times we find that Boeing lacks in such investigations... I think this is a very positive step, and we really appreciate that Airbus and EASA have taken it immediately," Randhawa told ANI.

Earlier today, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an airworthiness directive banning the use of multiple Airbus aircraft models following concerns about a safety risk posed by the company's software update.

The Airworthiness directive was applicable for multiple other models of Airbus aircraft, including A319-111, A319-112, A319-113, A319-114, A319-115, A319-131, A319-132, A319-133, A319-151N, A319-153N, A319- 171N, A319-173N, A320-211, A320-212, A320-214, A320-215, A320- 216, A320- 231, A320-232, A320-233, A320-251N, A320-252N, A320-253N, A320-271N, A320-272N, A320- 273N, A321-211, A321- 212, A321-213, A321-231, A321-232, A321-251N, A321-252N, A321- 253N, A321-251NX, A321-252NX, A321-253NX, A321-271N, A321- 272N, A321-271NX and A321-272NX.

As a result, domestic airlines are now working to mitigate disruptions. Air India had initiated an accelerated software and hardware realignment programme across its Airbus A320 family aircraft following an urgent global directive issued by Airbus and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) addressing a potential safety risk.

But Air India said that it has completed the reset of over 40% of the affected aircraft and is confident of achieving the remaining updates within the timeline prescribed by EASA.

"At Air India, safety is top priority. Following EASA and Airbus directives for a mandatory software and hardware realignment on A320 family aircraft worldwide, our engineers have been working round-the-clock to complete the task at the earliest. We have already completed the reset on over 40% of our aircraft that are impacted by this, and are confident of covering the entire fleet within the timeline prescribed by EASA. Air India can confirm that there have been no cancellations due to this task and there isn't any major impact on schedule integrity across our network.However, some of our flights may be slightly delayed or rescheduled. Our colleagues on ground are there to assist the passengers," said Air India.

IndiGo also confirmed that it is carrying out all required inspections and updates to its A320 family aircraft in full compliance with directives issued by EASA and Airbus. As per Indigo, a total of 200 aircraft were identified for checks, and the required actions have already been completed on 160 aircraft. The airline further confirmed that no flights have been cancelled as a result of these checks.

"IndiGo is undertaking all required inspections and updates to its A320 family aircraft in full accordance with directives issued by EASA and Airbus. Working closely with both organisations, a total of 200 of our aircraft were identified for these checks. We are pleased to confirm that the required actions have already been completed on 160 aircraft by 12:00 IST, and inspections on the remaining aircraft are progressing well and will be completed within the timeline. We would also like to confirm that no flights have been cancelled as a result of these checks. However, a few flights may experience minimal delays," said Indigo's release.

Earlier, the European multinational aerospace company Airbus flagged a potential solar radiation risk, cautioning that intense radiation could corrupt data critical to flight control systems. The company also warned that a significant number of A320 family aircraft currently in service may be affected. Hence, in its statement, Airbus stated that it has been working proactively with aviation authorities to implement the necessary software and hardware protections to ensure the fleet remains safe to operate. (ANI)

