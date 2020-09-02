Amaravati, Sep 2 (PTI): The ominous rise in coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh continued as the state on Wednesday added 10,000 plus fresh infections for the eighth straight day, taking the count past the 4.5 lakh mark.

As a five-figure daily increase seemed to have become the norm of late, the government, in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, recorded 10,392 fresh positive cases, 8,454 recoveries and 72 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday.

Also Read | Maharashtra Government Decides Not to Resume Metro Rail Services in September Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases.

The state's tally of overall cases reached 4,55,531, while the total recoveries increased to 3,48,330.

After a total of 4,125 deaths, a sum of 1,03,076 cases remained active in the state, as per the bulletin.

Also Read | Bad Boy Billionaires: SC Rejects Netflix's Appeal Against Bihar Order That Refutes the Use of Subrata Roy's Name in Docu-Series.

The state has so far tested 38,43,550 samples at the rate of 71,977 per million population, turning out a positivity rate of 11.85 per cent as against the national average of 8.49 per cent.

The recovery rate improved to 76.47 per cent, inching closer to the national average, while the mortality rate remained steady at 0.91 per cent, less than the countrys 1.76 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)