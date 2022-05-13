Kohima, May 13 (PTI) Assam Rifles, Axis Bank and National Integrity and Educational Development Organisation (NIEDO) Friday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a Centre of Excellence and Wellness here to secure a better future for the youth of Nagaland, a Defence release said.

The MoU was signed by Inspector General of Assam Rifles (North) under the aegis of Director General of Assam Rifles with corporate partner Axis Bank and training partner NIEDO at the Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (North), Kohima to establish the centre, the release issued by Defence public relations officer Lt Col Sumit K Sharma said.

The MoU was inked by DIG 5 Sector Assam Rifles Brig Herjinder Singh, CEO of NIEDO Rohit Srivastava and Head Corporate Affairs of Axis Bank Rudrapriyo Ray at IGAR (North) headquarters here in the presence of Nagaland Minister of Tribal Affairs & Higher Education Temjen Imna Along and IGAR (N) Maj Gen Vikas Lakhera, he said.

The programme will mentor and guide children and aid their future growth story as well as provide value-based education including soft skills training, critical life competencies, leadership training, personal conditioning, wellness programs, vocational training, personality development, and end to end grooming to aid them in becoming a productive human resource for the nation, the PRO said.

The center named 'Late Capt N Kenguruse, MVC Centre of Excellence and Wellness' will be located at Chieswema in the outskirts of Kohima, he said.

The project has been conceptualised as a year-long fully residential coaching and mentoring facility for students from economically weaker and underprivileged sections of Nagaland to prepare them for competitive examinations, he said.

The project is expected to be fully functional for the first batch of 30 students by the first week of July 2022, the officer said.

