Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], December 23 (ANI): Area commander of banned outfit People Liberation Front of India (PLFI) Punai Oraon was killed in an encounter which took place in Nagri police station area on Tuesday.

Naushad Alam, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ranchi Rural said, "Area commander of banned extremist outfit PLFI Punai Oraon killed in an encounter which took place in Nagri police station area this evening."

The SP said that he was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh.

"On a specific input, Ranchi police had launched a search operation in the areas near Ranchi-Khunti border. During search Punai and his associates opened fire at police. In retaliation, he got killed," the SP added. (ANI)

