Medininagar (Jharkhand), Aug 1 (PTI) A self-styled area commander of the proscribed outfit Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) was arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the police arrested him during a special search operation from Panki police station limit, about 165 km from the state capital Ranchi, Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan told PTI.

Also Read | Nuh Violence: Internet Services Suspended in Four Areas of Bharatpur District in Rajasthan.

She said that the 35-year-old man, identified as Suman Yadav alias Virendra, was wanted in over a dozen cases.

The JJMP leader was involved in two encounters that had taken place in Panki in Palamu district and Manika police station of Latehar district.

Also Read | Wrestlers Sexual Harassment Case: Delhi Court To Decide on September 6 on Accepting Police's Cancellation Report in POCSO Case Against Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Lesligunj), Alok Kumar Tuti said Yadav was with his squad members when he was caught.

The other members, however, managed to flee.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)