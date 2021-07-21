Chaibasa, July 21 (PTI) An area commander of an ultra outfit wanted in connection with over 50 cases was arrested with seven others from West Singhbhum district in Jharkhand, a top police officer said on Wednesday.

Ajay Purty alias Manoj Purty Budha, the area commander of the outlawed People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), and seven other extremists of the group were arrested from a jungle near Itti-Birda village under Bandgaon police station of the district, Superintendent of Police, Ajay Linda said.

Based on a tip-off that Purty along with members of his squad were seen moving around in the jungle, Linda said a team comprising district armed police and 60th battalion of CRPF headed by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Chakradhrpur), Nathu Singh Meena, and CRPF's Commander (ops), Vikas Singh was constituted to apprehend the ultras.

Purty who was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head was wanted in connection with cases including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, riots, and attack on security personnel.

Of the 50 cases, 43 ultra-related cases were registered against Purty in West Singhbhum district while seven cases were pending in adjoining Khunti district, the SP said.

A massive hunt had been launched by the district police to nab Purty, who was hood-winking police for long.

Two country-made firearms, eight live cartridges, one wireless set, five mobile phones, two motorcycles, and a receipt book of the outfit for collecting levy were recovered from them.

