Mangaluru (Karnataka), Nov 18 (PTI): Following are today's areca and
coconut prices.
Areca (per quintal)
Old Supari : Rs 49,000 to Rs 51,000 model Rs 49,500
New Supari : Rs 35,000 to Rs 42,500 model Rs 40,000
Koka
:
Rs 25,000 to Rs 28,000 model Rs 27,000
Coconut [per thousand]:
1st qlty : Rs 20,000 to Rs 27,000 model Rs 25,000
2nd qlty : Rs 10,000 to Rs 18,000 model Rs 15,000.
