Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 27 (PTI) A group of five armed men barged into a trader's house in New Mandi locality here and decamped with cash and jewellery worth lakhs of rupees, police said on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh minister Kapil Aggarwal visited the house of jaggery trader Nand Kishore and assured the family of catching the culprits soon.

Also Read | Google's 23rd Birthday: Search Engine Sets Up Special Cake-Themed Doodle on Home Page.

According to police, the incident took place on Sunday evening and the culprits terrorised the family members of Kishore by brandishing weapons.

Footage from a CCTV camera which captured the faces of the five men is being analysed and a manhunt has been launched to catch them, a police officer said.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh Live News Updates: Farm Unions Call For Nationwide Protest Against Three Farm Laws; Hundreds of Farmers Block Highways in Punjab, Haryana.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)