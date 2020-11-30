New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) A group of armed men allegedly robbed an SUV of a businessman after abducting his driver to Panipat in Haryana, police said on Monday.

The victim, Dinesh, works as a driver for a businessman based in south Delhi's Chattarpur area, they said.

The incident took place at around 8.30 pm on Friday, when the driver was on his way from Chattarpur to pick up a friend of the businessman from the Indira Gandhi International Airport, police said.

According to the police, on the way, when the driver reached Vasant Kunj area, he was intercepted by a group of 3-4 armed men who also arrived in a car.

They threatened him at gunpoint and abducted him in the SUV to Panipat in Haryana while their other associates followed them in their vehicle.

On the way to Haryana, the masked men stopped at specific locations for some purpose and later freed the driver in Panipat.

The next morning, he managed to return to Delhi and along with the businessman came to the police station to register a complaint, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said, "On the statement of the driver, a case was registered under Section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 392 (punishment for robbery) and relevant sections of the Arms Act."

The CCTV cameras installed along the route taken by the driver as well as the accused persons are being analysed to ascertain the identity and establish the sequence of events, he said.

