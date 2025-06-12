India News | Armed Robbers Loot Two Banks in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jun 12 (PTI) Armed miscreants looted cash and gold from two different banks in Odisha, police said on Thursday.

According to police, five miscreants looted Rs 10 lakh and gold ornaments from Odisha Gramya Bank in Joda town in Keonjhar creating a panic among the customers and bank staff on Thursday.

The robbers threatened the bank employees. Under duress, the bank officials were forced to hand over cash and gold ornaments to them, said the police.

The dacoits reportedly managed to flee the spot with an estimated loot of around Rs 10 lakh in cash and gold jewellery, they said.

Soon after getting information, the officials of Joda police station have rushed to the bank branch and started an investigation into the incident and are making efforts