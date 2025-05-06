New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) An arms supplier linked to the Prince Teotia gang was arrested following a brief shootout in the Fatehpur Beri area of south Delhi on Tuesday, Delhi Police said.

The incident occurred around 2 am when a police team, acting on a tip-off, intercepted Manoj Hathodi, they said.

"Manoj, who was riding a motorcycle, refused to stop when signalled and instead tried to escape. During the chase, he opened fire on the police personnel," a senior police officer said.

The police team returned fire, injuring Manoj in the right leg. He was immediately overpowered and disarmed.

A loaded pistol was found in his possession, with two bullet rounds already fired.

"One live round remained jammed in the chamber during the firing. Further search led to the recovery of a backpack containing two additional country-made pistols and three live cartridges. The motorcycle used during the incident was seized," said the officer.

Manoj, is key operative in the Prince Teotia gang's arms supply network, was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre for medical treatment, he said, adding that his condition was stated to be stable.

The Prince Teotia gang is notorious for its involvement in organised crime across Delhi and adjoining regions, including extortion, arms smuggling, and violent crimes. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

