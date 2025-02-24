New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Delhi Police's crime branch arrested a 'Baba Safidon' gang member, identified as Bhola Shankar. 26-year-old Shankar was wanted in relation to various cases in Haryana and Delhi, officials said on Monday.

According to the police, the arrested accused was wanted in five cases; one robbery case from PS Vasant Kunj, Delhi, and four cases from Haryana. He is alleged to be a key member and primary arms supplier for the notorious Baba Safidon Gang.

Also Read | West Bengal Doctors Salary Hike: CM Mamata Banerjee Announces Pay Raise for Government Doctors; Suspensions in Expired Saline Case Lifted.

According to the crime branch, on February 14, around 11.30 AM, two accused individuals entered a currency exchange office and robbed foreign currency notes worth approximately Rs 7.5 lakhs at gunpoint.

"The culprits fled in a car, accompanied by a third accomplice who had been waiting outside the office. In connection with the incident, an FIR under sections 309(4)/3(5) of the BNS & 25 Arms Act was registered at PS Vasant Kunj North, Delhi, and the local police initiated an investigation," read a statement from the police.

Also Read | Telangana Tunnel Collapse Update: 'No Response When Rescue Teams Called Out Names of 8 Trapped Workers', Admits State Minister Jupally Krishna Rao.

The police had arrested two suspects earlier, Dipanshu and Gaurav Dhania, recovering four illegal firearms from them. The third accomplice was later identified as Bhola Shankar. The accused was on the run, and there were no leads on his whereabouts.

Based on technical surveillance, the team narrowed down the accused's hideout in Andheri East, Mumbai.

"A raiding team laid a trap and nabbed the accused, Bhola Shankar, from near a hotel in Andheri East, Mumbai. The accused was brought back to Delhi by the team. During the course of interrogation, besides the robbery incident of PS Vasant Kunj North, the accused has disclosed his involvement in multiple cases," read the statement from officials.

The Safidon gang member is wanted in three cases regarding possession of illegal firearms and one car-jacking case. The police also mentioned that the accused has failed to attend court proceedings atleast in two cases, leading to arrest warrants being issued. In the other two cases, Shankar has been at large' despite multiple attempts by the police to locate him.

The firearms possession cases took place in Jind, Haryana, whereas the car-jacking case happened in Sonipat.

"The accused has been arrested only once for possessing an illegal firearm, in a Jind, Haryana case dated February 2, 2024, under section 25 Arms Act, PS Safidon, Jind, Haryana, wherein 02 illegal firearms were recovered from his possession. The accused has been granted bail by court but he was not attending court proceedings. Warrants of arrest have been issued against him by the court," read the statement.

The accused, Bhola Shankar Yadav alias Bhola alias Mitra, revealed that he is a permanent resident of Village Malar, Jind, Haryana, where he was born and raised.

He completed his matriculation at a private school in his village.

In June 2019, he travelled to Cyprus on a student visa through an agent, returning in March 2020, during the lockdown. Upon his return, he came into contact with Monti (alias Bunty alias Baba), a local from his village, Malar, Jind, Haryana.

Monti alias Bunty alias Baba and his associates were involved in an alleged murder in Gohana, Sonipat.

"Over time, a rivalry developed between Bhola and Monti, and following a dispute, Monti instructed his associates to carry out a firing incident at Bhola's house. In response, Bhola began to possess illegal firearms. In February 2024, he was apprehended by the Jind Police for possessing two illegal firearms, leading to a criminal case against him. He was arrested and sent to jail," the statement read.

During his time in prison, Bhola reconciled with Monti, and together, they formed the Baba Gang. " After being granted bail, Bhola and his associates resumed their criminal activities. While his associates were arrested, Bhola remained at large," the police said.

During the absconding period, the accused went to various countries, including Vietnam and Thailand. On December 23, 2024, he came back to India and hid himself in a hotel in Gurugram, Haryana.

The accused further revealed that he had identified a currency exchange shop in Delhi and had robbed it. Two of his associates were arrested by the police, and Bhola was planning to flee India once again from Mumbai, but he was apprehended before. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)