New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi laid a wreath at the Indian War Memorial in Neuve-Chapelle, France, honouring the brave Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during World War I.

In a post on X, the Indian Army tweeted, "General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, laid a wreath at the Indian War Memorial in Neuve-Chapelle, France, honouring the supreme sacrifice of Indian soldiers who fought valiantly during World War I. Their courage, dedication and legacy are forever etched in history, inspiring generations to come."

The post further stated, "The Neuve-Chapelle Memorial stands as a powerful symbol of India's long-standing commitment to global peace, serving as a poignant tribute to the fallen soldiers and a reminder of their enduring bravery."

During his visit, General Dwivedi also visited the French Army's 3rd Division at Fort Ganteaume, where he was briefed on its role and plans for joint training between India and France, including Exercise SHAKTI, which is scheduled to take place in France later this year.

As part of his visit, the Army Chief also witnessed a dynamic demonstration of the Scorpion Division, featuring live firing exercises on Wednesday, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Defence.

Exercise SHAKTI is an annual joint military drill conducted by the armies of both nations to enhance interoperability and coordination in tactical operations.

"Exercise SHAKTI is an annual joint exercise held between the armies of the two nations aimed at promoting synergy in joint tactical operations and enhancing interoperability," the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) wrote in their X post.

General Dwivedi's visit to France from February 24 to 27 was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen India-France defense cooperation, according to the Ministry of Defence. (ANI)

