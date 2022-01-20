New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane visited Sudarshan Chakra Strike Corps headquarters on Thursday and reviewed the operational preparedness.

The Army Chief was briefed by the Commanders. He also interacted with troops and complimented them for their high standards of professionalism and devotion to duty, stated the Indian Army.

Also Read | UP Election 2022: Agra Man Hasanuram Ambedkari All Set To Contest 94th Elections, Wishes To Set Record of Losing 100 Times.

"General MM Naravane #COAS visited HQ #SudarshanChakra Corps wherein he reviewed the operational preparedness & was briefed by the Commanders. #COAS also interacted with troops & complimented them for their high standards of professionalism & devotion to duty," ADG PI - Indian Army tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)