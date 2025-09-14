Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 14 (ANI): In a display of courage, resilience, and military-civil camaraderie, the Mount Reo Pargial Expedition successfully culminated on September 9 with the team hoisting the Tricolour atop the challenging Himalayan peak.

The expedition was conducted under the noble banner of Operation Sadbhavana, symbolising the spirit of adventure and partnership between the Indian Army and locals, said an official press release.

The expedition was flagged off on August 23 from Pooh by Lieutenant General DG Misra, General Officer Commanding, Uttar Bharat Area, with a team of 17 civilians, along with a few individuals from the Army to guide and oversee the climb.

This team underwent rigorous training, including acclimatisation, rock climbing, jumaring, rappelling and base securing before embarking on the challenging journey.

The team moved through Nako, Base Camp, Advanced Base Camp and Summit Camp, braving bad weather on multiple occasions before finally ascending to the summit on September 9.

The expedition not only tested physical endurance and mental strength but also showcased unwavering determination in the face of hostile terrain and harsh climatic conditions.

In the flag-in ceremony held at Pooh, the team were lauded for their indomitable spirit and the successful completion of the mission.

Speaking on the occasion, the Army officials commended the synergy between the Army and civilians in making the expedition a resounding success, stating that it epitomised the essence of Operation Sadbhavana, building bridges of trust, courage and shared achievement.

The Mount Reo Pargial Expedition stands as a testament to India's adventure spirit, the Army's unwavering commitment to fostering military-civil ties, and the triumph of human will over nature's toughest challenges. (ANI)

