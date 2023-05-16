Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 16 (ANI): Gajraj Corps of the Indian Army on Tuesday conducted a joint flood relief 'Exercise Jal Rahat' at Hagrama Bridge on Manas River in Assam to validate joint drills and coordinate preparedness by multi-agency flood relief columns.

Apart from Indian Army, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and police representatives took part in the exercise.

The event included coordination and rehearsals for rescue missions of people from inundated areas by joint efforts of the Army, NDRF and SDRF specialist teams, according to the official statement by Defence PRO, Guwahati.

Practice on use of innovative expedients by the flood relief columns was also organised in which teams of Army and SSB demonstrated use of local resources during such calamity.

The event was witnessed by senior dignitaries from the Army, Civil, CAPF, DC Offices, Bongaigaon and Chirang and SSB. (ANI)

