Jammu, Nov 26 (PTI) The Army has foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and has killed a Pakistani terrorist, a defence spokesperson said on Friday.

Alert Army troops detected the infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in a forward area of Bhimber Gali on late Thursday night, the spokesperson said.

They foiled the infiltration bid and eliminated a Pakistani terrorist, he said.

The body of the terrorist along with weapons and ammunition has been recovered, the spokesperson said.

An operation is in progress, he said.

