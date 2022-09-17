Uri, Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] September 17 (ANI): Indian Army organised a two-month-long pre-training for youth residents of the villages located at the border areas of Uri subdivision along the Line of Control (LOC) in the Baramulla district of Kashmir for enrolment in the Army under the Agniveer Scheme.

Youths of border villages of Uroosa, Chakra, Goalta, Nawa, and Dardkot and Isham of Uri subdivision along the Line of Control (LOC) in Baramulla district of North Kashmir for enrolment in the Army under the Agniveer Scheme.

Extensive training on physical conditioning and written examination were significantly conducted to bolster the confidence of young boys living in these remote areas of the Uri sector along the Line of Control (LOC).

Moreover, a regular medical checkup was also organised as per the recruitment office's requirements.

The training can contribute immensely to the personal development of the child of the border villages. Agniveer Scheme has been widely appreciated and large numbers of youth have made registrations for recruitment.

Indian army is providing the Youth of Uri Baramulla with basic training and other logistical help so that when recruitment starts they don't face any problems. The youth attending the training are fully motivated and full of zeal to clear the tests and become proud Agniveers.

Meanwhile, the Agnipath scheme, announced by Union Minister Rajanath Singh on June 14, in the presence of the three service chiefs provides for the recruitment into the armed services of youths in the age bracket of 17-and-a-half-years to 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. The Centre later extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022.

The Union Cabinet also approved the Agnipath scheme on June 14 and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers.

The government had announced that 46,000 Agniveers to be recruited this year. It had said that the armed forces will have "a younger, fitter, diverse profile" to face future challenges.There have been protests against the Agnipath scheme in some states and the government has announced support measures to allay apprehensions. (ANI)

