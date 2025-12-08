New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): In a significant stride towards promoting clean energy and supporting the Government of India's green initiatives, the Indian Army today formally introduced Bio-Diesel into its fuel supply chain.

The launch ceremony, held in New Delhi, saw the first consignment being flagged in by Lieutenant General Pushpendra Pal Singh, Vice Chief of the Army Staff, in the presence of senior Army officials, including the Quarter Master General, Director General of Supply and Transport and Shubhankar Sen, Director (Marketing), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). The occasion coincided with the 265th Corps Day of the Army Service Corps.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Grandmother, Daughter Kill 14-Year-Old Boy in Karnataka; Die by Suicide Over Financial Distress.

This landmark initiative marks the beginning of the Army's transition to environmentally responsible fuel alternatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions and strengthening long-term energy sustainability.

The introduction of Bio-Diesel aligns with the National Biofuel Policy and reinforces the Army's commitment to integrating eco-friendly measures across its logistics and operational frameworks. The Armed Forces have already adopted E-20 Petrol with effect from 1st December 2025, further advancing their green mobility efforts.

Also Read | IndiGo Flight Crisis: Airline Refunds INR 827 Crore to Passengers; Returns 4,500 Bags Amid Stern Govt Warning.

Speaking at the event, the Vice Chief of the Army Staff commended BPCL for its support and collaboration, noting that the initiative reflects a shared vision for a greener, more energy-secure future. He emphasised that with the Indian Army's extensive mobility requirements, the adoption of sustainable fuel solutions will contribute significantly to the nation's clean energy goals.

The Indian Army continues to lead from the front in nation-building initiatives, and this progressive step further underscores its commitment to environmental stewardship, innovation, and responsible resource management.

In an X post, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army, said, "In a significant step towards clean energy, the Indian Army has formally inducted Bio-Diesel into its fuel supply chain. The first consignment was flagged in by Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh, VCOAS, in New Delhi, marking a decisive shift towards eco-friendly fuel solutions that reduce carbon emissions and strengthen long-term energy resilience."

https://x.com/adgpi/status/1997990601502183493

"The VCOAS highlighted that with its extensive mobility requirements, the Indian Army's transition to sustainable fuel will have a significant and lasting impact on both operational efficiency and environmental stewardship," the X post read. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)