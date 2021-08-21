Jammu, Aug 20 (PTI) An Army jawan died after falling into a 40-foot-deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

At around 1.15 pm, while operating along the higher reaches of the Pir Panjal range during a planned counter-terrorist operation, Sepoy Lovepreet Singh (23) fell into the gorge, they said. He was acting as a guide to the Army contingent that was moving along a treacherous route from Jabbiwal to Bagsar, the officials added.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Schocker: Man Sets Fiancee on Fire After Pouring Petrol While She Was Sleeping in Vizianagaram.

Singh belonged to Punjab's Gurdaspur. He is survived by his parents.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)