Jammu, May 1 (PTI) An Army jawan, who lost his life in an avalanche in Ladakh's Kargil sector, was cremated with full military honours in his village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Thursday.

The wreath-laying ceremony and military funeral of Sepoy Harish Singh of 18 Dogra Rifles were held in his native village, Jandore.

Singh's body was brought to the village in a flower-decked vehicle and cremated amid a gun salute and the final bugle.

Army, police and civilian officers, besides political leaders, attended the jawan's cremation.

"He laid down his life for the country. He was guarding a border post in the difficult Kargil sector, where an avalanche resulted in his death. We are proud of him," Sona Singh, a relative of the slain jawan, said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rajiv Jasrotia paid tributes to the soldier and said, "He was a brave son of the soil from my Assembly constituency."

