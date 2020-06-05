India News | Army Jawan Loses His Life in Ceasefire Violation by Pakistan in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 5 (ANI): One Indian Army jawan lost his life in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri on Thursday.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place at around 7 pm yesterday to which the Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

