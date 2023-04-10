Jaipur, Apr 10 (PTI) An Army jawan allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Monday, police said.

Laxman Singh Rawat (43), posted at Army's arms depot, committed suicide at around 4 am, they said.

The body was handed over to the army after post-mortem, police said, adding that the matter has been registered under CrPC section 174.

Rawat was a resident of Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand.

