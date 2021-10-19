Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 19 (ANI): As the ongoing counter-terrorism operation progresses in the Poonch district, the Indian Army special forces have been deployed to search and target small groups of terrorists hiding in the thick forests there.

"As per the ground assessment, there may be two to four terrorists operating in small groups. Forces are moving carefully inside the dense forest areas to hunt them down," sources told ANI.

Also Read | Google Pixel 6 Pro Prices & Specifications Leaked on Amazon UK Website Ahead of Its Launch.

The terrorist groups are surrounded now in a particular area and the Special Forces operatives along with other troops can establish contact anytime now, they said.

A lot of surveillance equipment has been deployed to support operations on the ground. Sources said areas are being sanitised and all necessary measures are being taken.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Rains: Heavy Rainfall Batters Several Parts, State Govt To Give Rs 4 Lakh to Kin of Those Killed in Rain-Related Incidents.

Sources said both the Chief of Defence Staff and the Army chief have been briefed about the ongoing operations.

The Army Headquarters has given free hand to the forces on the ground to conduct counter-terrorism and counter-infiltration operations.

Army chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane straightaway went to the Jammu sector to assess the ground sitiuation after he left an imprint during his visit to Sri Lanka.

The Nagrota-based 16 Corps commander is constantly keeping track of operations. Nine Army soldiers have lost their lives in these operations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)