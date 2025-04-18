By Ajit Dubey

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Amid recent successes in shooting down Pakistan Army drones along the western front, the Indian Army is set to acquire nine more laser-based anti-drone systems under emergency procurement powers.

The Indian Army has already inducted seven of these Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction Systems, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), to tackle the growing drone threat, especially along the Pakistan border. These drones, of Chinese origin, are frequently used for smuggling weapons and narcotics, and for conducting surveillance along the Line of Control and the International Border.

The new systems are being acquired as part of the emergency acquisition plan approved by the Defence Ministry to strengthen the Army's counter-terror and counter-infiltration capabilities in Jammu and Kashmir, defence officials told ANI.

One such system recently demonstrated its effectiveness by bringing down a Pakistan Army drone in the 16 Corps area of responsibility in the Jammu region, the officials said.

The drone, which was of Chinese origin, was neutralised by Army Air Defence units deployed in the area south of the Pir Panjal ranges in Jammu.

The DRDO-developed system is equipped with a 2-kilowatt laser beam that can destroy enemy drones at an effective range of 800 to 1,000 metres. It is already in active use by the Indian Army and other security forces for counter-drone operations.

India has also developed a larger and more powerful 30-kilowatt laser-based counter-drone system that can take down bigger drones, aircraft, and even cruise missiles as part of an air defence setup. This advanced system is expected to be ready for deployment within the next two years.

With this development, India joins an elite group of nations with such advanced laser-based air defence capabilities. (ANI)

