Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI): The Southern Star Army Women's Welfare Association (AWWA) conducted a highly inspiring edition of "ASMITA-Dakshini Kathan 2025", an exclusive platform that showcases the courage, resilience, and achievements of army wives.

According to a release, the event showcased powerful stories of eight Army wives who have forged their own identities through perseverance, resilience and hope.

ASMITA, a flagship initiative of AWWA, aims to highlight the strength and spirit of army spouses who continue to support their families while navigating through unique demands of military life. Deepa Malik, Padma Shri, Arjuna and Khel Ratna Awardee a Para-Athlete and Alina Alam, founder Mitti Cafe were the special guests whose words added immense inspiration to the event.

Senior veteran ladies and distinguished civilian dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Through heartfelt narratives, participants shared stories of overcoming adversity, rebuilding life after loss, pursuing ambitions during frequent relocations, and balancing personal aspirations with military commitments. Their accounts resonated deeply with the audience, reflecting the unwavering resilience and determination that define army families.

Speaking on the occasion, Komal Seth Regional President AWWA emphasized that "ASMITA-Dakshini Kathan 2025" is not merely an event but a movement, dedicated to nurturing self-belief, fostering mutual support, and celebrating the identity and achievements of army wives. She reaffirmed AWWA's commitment to empower, uplift and support the forces fraternity.

"ASMITA-Dakshini Kathan 2025" concluded with a renewed commitment to inspire, uplift, and empower every member of the AWWA family, reinforcing that the spirit behind the soldier's uniform is strengthened by the courage of the women who stand with them. (ANI)

