Chandigarh, Jun 7 (PTI) Captain Abhilasha Barak, who became the first woman combat aviator in the Indian Army last month, met Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala here on Tuesday.

Haryana is proud of its daughters, Chautala said, adding that they are propelling the state to further heights by joining the army in addition to excelling in sports and academics.

Barak is a resident of Baland village in Rohtak district. She was commissioned into the Corps of Army Air Defence in September 2018.

"Barak will prove to be an inspiration for the daughters of the country and the state who wish to join the army," Chautala said during the meet, in which her father Col S Om Singh (retd) was also present.

Chautala also pointed out that he and Barak are alumni of The Lawrence School, Sanawar, in Himachal Pradesh.

