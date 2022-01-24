Jammu, Jan 24 (PTI) The Army's northern command chief Lt Gen Yogesh Kumar Joshi on Monday paid a visit to his first commanding officer, Colonel (retired) K S Jamwal, at his residence here, a defence spokesman said.

Colonel (retired) Jamwal groomed Lt Gen Joshi during the formative years of his military career, the spokesman said in a statement.

Lt Gen Joshi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Army's northern command, believes that the first few years of unit life have been the most valuable part of his foundation as an Army officer and he credits Col Jamwal for grooming and shaping him for future challenges and enriching contributions.

Expressing gratitude to Col (retired) Jamwal, he said, "You're an incredible trainer, and I'm grateful for your guidance, encouragement and constant motivation, which pushed me to immense heights, I never imagined. Thank you for inspiring me to be excellent in everything I do."

Col (retired) Jamwal said, "Joshi was commissioned in 13 JAK RIF as 2nd Lieutenant and joined in Nagaland when I was commanding the unit. Right from his early service days, he exhibited the winning streak and was always in the forefront with a sound professional approach."

