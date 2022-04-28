Jammu, Apr 28 (PTI) The Rising Star Corps of the Indian Army celebrated its 18th Raising Day on Thursday with military elan and traditional gaiety at the Yol Cantonment in Himachal Pradesh, officials said.

The Army's youngest corps, the Ninth Corps, which was raised in 2005, has its operational area up to Jammu. It is based in the Yol cantonment town in the Kangra Valley in Himachal Pradesh.

To commemorate the occasion, Major General Manoj Tiwari, the chief of staff of the Rising Star Corps, laid a wreath at the 'Shraddha Tara' war memorial paying homage to those who made the supreme sacrifice for the country.

Major General Manoj Tiwari urged all ranks to rededicate themselves to the service of the nation and exhorted them to carry forward the work done since the raising of the Corps.

