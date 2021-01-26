New Delhi, January 26: Nearly 200 artists who were part of the Republic Day parade were stranded from around 12 noon near Red Fort on Tuesday after a section of anti-farm law protestors came to central Delhi disregarding their promise on the agreed route for their tractor march. The artists were later rescued by Delhi Police.

All artists left safely from GO mess Daryaganj for Rashtriya Rangshala Camp, Dhaula Kuan, under Delhi Police escort vehicle and presence of a CRPF man in per bus.

The tractor march on Republic Day by protestors saw violence at several places. Protesters agitating against the new farm laws entered the Red Fort premises in the national capital and waved flags they were carrying from its ramparts. A protestor also went up the mast on the ramparts of the historic 17th century monument and raised 'Nishan Sahib'. Farmers' Tractor Rally on January 26 Updates: Samyukt Kisan Morcha Calls Off Kisan Republic Day Parade With Immediate Effect; Here's What We Know So Far.

Violence erupted near ITO area of national capital as tractors driven by protestors tried to scare and even run over police personnel deployed in the area. Union Home Minister Amit Shah met senior officials from the Home Ministry to take stock of the law and order situation in the national capital, following clashes between protesting farmers and Delhi policet.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

