Rewari (Haryana) [India], March 16 (ANI): Around 40 people were injured in a factory in Haryana's Rewari after a boiler blast on Saturday evening, officials said.

The incident took place in the Dharuhera area of the city.

According to civil surgeon Dr. Surender Yadav, one serious patient has been referred to Rohtak.

"A boiler has exploded in a factory in Dharuhera, Rewari. We have alerted the hospitals. We have sent the ambulance to the factory. Several people have burn injuries. Around 40 people are injured and there is one serious patient who has been referred to Rohtak," Dr. Yadav said.

The injured have been admitted to the Sir Shadi Lal Trauma Center, Rewari and no casualties have been reported as of now.

Upon receiving the information about the incident, a team of police reached the spot and admitted the injured to the trauma centre in Rewari.

Parmod Kumar, City Police Station, said, "We received information that a boiler exploded at a factory in Dharuhera. The injured have been admitted to the trauma centre in Rewari. Those who are in serious condition are being referred to Rohtak. No casualty has been reported."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

