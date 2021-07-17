New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Around 87,000 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Delhi on Friday and less than one day's stock of vaccine was available in the city, according to official data.

According to the CoWin portal, over 71,000 beneficiaries received vaccine jabs on Saturday.

The vaccination bulletin released by the Delhi government said over 92 lakh doses have been administered in the city since the inoculation exercise started on January 16.

As many as 21.88 lakh people have received both the doses.

According to the Delhi government's data, the city had around 2.67 lakh vaccine doses left on Saturday morning.

The health bulletin said the stock will last less than a day.

Vaccination centres across Delhi can administer around 2.26 lakh doses daily, but the inoculation number crossed the one lakh mark only once (on Tuesday) in the last one week.

