Jaipur, Dec 6 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said it was saddening to see that TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale was arrested by Gujarat Police for no reason.

Banerjee on Tuesday visited Ajmer Dargah and Pushkar city after getting down at Kishangarh airport flying from Delhi. She returned to Delhi in the evening.

Also Read | ICMR Faces 6,000 Hacking Attempts Days After Attack on AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital Servers.

When asked about the reports of Gokhale's arrest, she told reporters, "It is very bad and sad. He has made no mistake. Yesterday he was coming to Jaipur and he was taken to Ahmedabad by Gujarat police. Why, because he tweeted against the Prime Minister."

TMC MP Derek O'Brien had earlier in the morning alleged that Gokhale was arrested by Gujarat Police from Jaipur airport, calling the arrest a "political vendetta."

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Computer Engineer Arrested for Killing Wife by Slitting Her Throat Over Suspicion of Infidelity in Pune.

Jaipur Police has since said that it has no information about the party spokesperson's arrest.

During her Ajmer visit, Banerjee paid respects at the dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

In Pushkar, the leader's welcome was not as wholesome, as she faced some resistance when some people shouted "Jai Shri Ram" outside Brahma Ghat during her visit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)