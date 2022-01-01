Srinagar, Jan 1 (PTI) Family members of Arsalan Feroz, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for allegedly being involved in radicalising and recruiting youngsters to join terror ranks, on Saturday held a protest here claiming that he was innocent and demanded his release.

The NIA on Friday had said Feroz was an operative of The Resistance Front (TRF).

However, the family members denied the charge.

“He is innocent. First, they (NIA) declared him a stone-pelter. The next day, they declared him a TRF operative. Can a 19-year-old, Class 12 student, be a TRF operative?,” Feroz's sister told reporters at the Press Enclave where the family staged the protest.

She said a team of the NIA raided their Zaldagar residence in the city and conducted searches.

“They told us that they want to take Arsalan for questioning only. We handed Arsalan to them ourselves. Then they told us they will take him for questioning to Delhi. Then the next day, they labeled him a TRF operative,” she said.

The family appealed to the J-K Lieutenant Governor and DGP Dilbag Singh to intervene in the matter and have Feroz released.

