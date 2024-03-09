New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Election Commissioner Arun Goel on Saturday resigned from the post.

His resignation has been accepted by the President.

"In pursuance of clause (1) of Section 11 of The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, the President is pleased to accept the resignation tendered by Shri Arun Goel, Election Commissioner with effect from the 09th March, 2024", an official statement from the Ministry of Law and Justice read.

Meanwhile, the election dates are likely to be announced next week.

Goel assumed charge as Election Commissioner (EC) of India on November 21, 2022.

He has also worked as Secretary, Ministry of Culture; Vice-Chairman, Delhi Development Authority; Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, Ministry of Labour and Employment; Joint Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

The Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

