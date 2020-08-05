Itanagar, Aug 5 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh government has adopted the 3T formula of testing, tracing and treating to contain the spread of COVID-19 which has not entered community transmission stage till now, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said here on Wednesday. Most of the cases in the northeastern state have been through local transmission, the chief minister told a press conference here.

"Our health workers and all frontline workers are working day and night to contain the pandemic and ignificantly the recovery rate in the state has risen to 61.7 per cent," Khandu said.

He added that Arunachal Pradesh is among the top six states in the country in terms of per million tests ratio, tests conducted per million population for detecting COVID-19.

The state government has so far tested 93,365 samples for COVID-19.

"Our government has decided to upgrade all the district hospitals with quality infrastructure in the next two years and earmarked an amount of Rs 400 crore for the purpose," he said.

The government had sanctioned 400 posts of nurses under the National Health Mission (NHM) and recruitment process for 350 nurses has so far been completed in several phases, the chief minister said.

"The government has already placed order for 30 ambulances and 42 more are in the pipeline to cater to the requirements of the health department," Khandu said. To tackle the novel coronavirus caseload, the newly constructed MLA apartment at Chimpu was being converted to a COVID Care Hospital.

"We are planning to convert the MLA apartment into a 300-bedded dedicated COVID hospital depending on the situation," he added.

The chief minister appealed to the people to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) issued by the government to contain the pandemic.

Arunachal Pradesh has reported 1,790 COVID-19 cases.

At present there are 682 active, while 1,105 people have recovered from the disease and three have died.

