Itanagar, Jan 27 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday acknowledged that Rumgong region in Siang district has remained undeveloped for long and assured that every effort will be made to address the developmental gaps.

Joining the Hiyom Banggo Unying Giidi festival at Rumgong, Khandu emphasised government's commitment to ensuring equitable progress for the region, leaving no stone unturned to improve infrastructure and quality of life for its residents.

Khandu termed road connectivity in the region as the main concern and assured that all unconnected villages of the assembly segment will be connected in the next couple of years.

To start with, Khandu informed that four roads have been proposed under PMGSY-IV in Payum circle that will boost connectivity in the region, an official statement said here.

According to him, the four proposed roads are a 47-km BRO road to Gate, which will connect the villages of Dupu, Yio, Payum, Gacheng and Gate; an 8-km road from Payum to Gaming; a 13-km BRO road to Meying (Bogu); and an 11-km BRO road to Sirum via Tuying.

As a festival gift, Khandu announced sanction of projects worth Rs 66 crore in the area that include several roads, two circuit houses, school building and quarters for the Pessing Govt HS School and an ADC office building at Rumgong.

The CM informed that the state budget for 2025-26 will be presented in March and assured that the proposals forwarded by the guardian minister and mentor secretary of the district with due consultations with the local legislator and district administration will be considered positively.

Highlighting the agriculture and horticulture potential of the region, Khandu said the state government would soon establish a fruit farm here to assist local farmers through value-addition of their produces and offer market linkages.

He urged the youths to avail schemes like the entrepreneurship development programme and the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Swavlamban Yojna to start their own business.

"Government jobs are limited. Not all can be accommodated. Therefore, our youths need to stand up on their own and become job givers rather than job seekers," he added.

Khandu said once the Trans-Arunachal Highway from Kaying to Mechuka is completed, the Rumgong assembly segment will be well connected with rest of the state.

Further, he informed, that once the ambitious 2500 km frontier highway is executed, the entire upper belts of Arunachal Pradesh will witness a huge boost in terms of tourism and agri-horti produces.

Responding to a five-point memorandum submitted by local legislator Talem Taboh, the chief minister assured that all the demands will be met.

"This is my first time attending Unying Giidi festival. Due to time constraints, I will not be able fully enjoy it this time but I promise that next time I will come prepared with time," he added. Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao accompanied Khandu to the festival.

