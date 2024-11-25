India News | Arunachal CM Vows to Set Up Medical College, Fishery Institute in Namsai

Itanagar, Nov 25 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday assured the people to develop Namsai district as a centre of learning by setting up a medical and nursing college, and a fishery college.
Earlier this month, the CM had said that his government would set up three more medical colleges and one of those would be in Namsai. The northeastern state now has one medical college at Naharlagun near here.
The CM laid the foundation stones of a project to augment the water supply to 7.80 million of litres per day (MLD) and an outdoor stadium in the district. He also announced the establishment of a new convention centre and a football academy in Namsai.
