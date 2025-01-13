Itanagar, Jan 13 (PTI) An expert study group, tasked with preparing a comprehensive detailed project report (DPR) for opening trade routes through Pangsau Pass under the Indo-Myanmar sector and Dongsengmang via Darranga Land Customs Station (LCS) under the Indo-Bhutan sector by the Arunachal government, submitted its report on Monday, officials said.

The 'Pangsau Pass Trade Study Group' presented its findings in a detailed PowerPoint presentation to the state's trade and commerce minister Nyato Dukam. Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta and senior officials from various departments, including home, planning and investment, finance, tourism, power, and land management, were also present on the occasion.

The report highlighted the historical basis for trade, tourism, investment, energy corridors, cultural exchanges, and other sectors such as health, education, and natural resources via the Pangsau Pass (connecting with Myanmar) and the Dongshengmang/Bletting route (linking with Bhutan).

A key focus of the study was to assess the macro-level impacts of reopening these routes and to examine the potential for cross-border connectivity, which could drive significant development in Arunachal Pradesh, officials added.

The study envisioned fostering connectivity not only for international trade with Southeast Asian countries but also for broader trade opportunities with the rest of India, providing a roadmap for economic growth in the region, the communique added.

