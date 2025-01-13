Prayagraj, January 13: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday greeted people who are at Sangam here on 'Paush Purnima' on the first day of Maha Kumbh and said around 15 million devotees took the holy dip. "On the first bathing festival today, 1.50 crore Sanatan believers took bath in the pious Triveni and accrued 'punya' benefit," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister posted in X. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Craze Among Devotees to Take Selfies With Cutouts of PM Narendra Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath in Kumbh (Watch Videos).

He thanked people who contributed to the success of the first day of 'snan' at Maha Kumbh. "Hearty congratulations to all the saints and devotees who have got the chance to take a dip in the Sangam on 'Paush Purnima' in the auspicious festival 'Maha Kumbh'. Heartfelt thanks to Maha Kumbh Mela Administration, Prayagraj Administration, UP Police, Municipal Corporation Prayagraj, Swachhagrahis, Ganga Sevadoots, Kumbh Sahayaks, socio-religious l organizations and voluntary organizations who contributed to success of the bathing festival," he said. May the good deeds bear fruit, let us go to the Maha Kumbh," he said. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: World’s Largest Religious Gathering Kicks Off in Prayagraj, Marking Start of Grand 45-Day Spiritual Event.

A Large Number of Devotees Arrive at Sangam To Take a Holy Dip

#WATCH | #MahaKumbh2025 | A large number of devotees arrive at Sangam to take a holy dip and participate in #MahaKumbhMela2025. Up till 3 pm today, around 1 crore devotees took a holy dip in the Sangam area. (Video: Information Department) pic.twitter.com/xmmijpZmI4 — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2025

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregations in the world, held every 12 years at one of four locations in India. The Maha Kumbh-2025, which is Poorna Kumbh is taking place from January 13 to February 26, 2025. This mega event, expected to attract millions of devotees, tourists, and pilgrims from across the world offers a unique opportunity to showcase India's cultural, spiritual heritage and tourism potential.

