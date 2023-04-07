Itanagar, Apr 7 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Friday stressed on the need to carry out preventive police actions to tackle unlawful activities, including drug trafficking, extortion and kidnapping in vulnerable areas of the state.

During a meeting with state Director General of Police Satish Golchha at Raj Bhawan here, the governor advised him to strengthen the intelligence network, reach out to the youth of the state and motivate them to join the police and armed forces.

The governor also urged the police chief to instil a sense of security among people in the vulnerable section of the society, especially in remote villages, a Raj Bhawan communiqué said.

Parnaik commended the DGP and his team for maintaining law and order in the state.

He also appreciated the efforts of the state police personnel for successful anti-insurgency operations in Tirap and Changlang districts.

The governor also emphasised on the efficacy of command and control besides proper integration of all available workforces.

He suggested welfare measures for police personnel, particularly family accommodation.

Golchha apprised the governor of the law and order situation in the state and organisational issues, the communiqué added.

