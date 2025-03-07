Itanagar, Mar 7 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Land Management Minister Balo Raja on Friday assured the House that the state government will take necessary steps to safeguard sacred lands allegedly occupied by Army establishments.

Responding to a discussion initiated by NPP MLA Namgey Tsering from Tawang constituency, the minister said the government would direct the deputy commissioners of affected districts to submit detailed reports on the issue, following which appropriate action would be taken.

"Protecting the sacred and religious lands of tribal communities is the responsibility of the state government," Raja asserted.

Tsering while initiating the discussion expressed concern that several sacred and holy sites in the border district allegedly remain occupied by the Army without formal acquisition.

He cautioned that the situation could lead to tension between locals and the Army in future.

Tsering claimed that since 1961, several sacred lands in border areas have come under Army occupation.

He urged the government to initiate talks with the Defence Ministry to resolve the issue, emphasising the Army's significant contribution to the district and the need to strengthen local-military bonhomie.

He also suggested that the government identify all sacred lands allegedly occupied by the Army across the state and take measures to vacate them while allocating fresh land for defence establishments.

Joining the discussion, NCP MLA from Yachuli, Takam Tatung, urged the government to treat the matter with utmost seriousness and engage with Defence authorities before the situation worsens.

NPP state president and Longding-Pumao MLA Thangwang Wangham raised concerns over the lack of clarity regarding land ownership between the Army and local residents in Longding district.

He called for government intervention through deputy commissioners to resolve disputes.

Senior BJP leader Pani Taram emphasised that such lands hold deep cultural and spiritual significance for Arunachal Pradesh's tribal communities and must be safeguarded. PTI UPL

