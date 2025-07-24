Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): The All Tawang District Students' Union (ATDSU) on Wednesday organised a peaceful march in Tawang, urging the Government of India to award the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, to Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama.

The march was held in coordination with the monastic community, senior citizens, youth organisations, and public leaders of the Monyul region. It began at Cham-leng near Tawang Monastery and concluded at Buddha Park. Hundreds of monks, students, local residents, and dignitaries joined the march, carrying banners of gratitude and chanting prayers for peace and harmony.

Also Read | Bihar: Ruckus Erupts in Assembly; Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Abuse by BJP MLAs (Watch Videos).

Senior Buddhist leaders, including Shedling Tulku Thupten Tender Rinpoche La, Rikya Lhavoe Rinpoche, Tulku Tenzin Gyurmey, and Lhundup Choesang, were also present.

In a statement issued to the media by Advocate Tesring Tashi, General Secretary of ATDSU and Chairman of the organising committee of the March, said, "His Holiness the Dalai Lama is not just a religious figure for us. He is our moral compass, our spiritual father, and a global symbol of peace and compassion. By awarding him the Bharat Ratna, India will honour not just a man, but the very values that define our civilisation."

Also Read | Deoria Road Accident: 17-Year-Old Girl Mowed Down by Dumper in Uttar Pradesh, Driver Absconding.

Advocate Tashi highlighted the centuries-old bond between the Monpa people and the institution of the Dalai Lama, noting the pivotal role the 5th Dalai Lama played in authorising the establishment of the Tawang Monastery in 1680. He also recalled the historic moment in 1959 when His Holiness entered India through Tawang while escaping persecution in Tibet--an event that still resonates deeply within the local community.

"For over six decades, His Holiness has called India his home," stated Tashi and further added, "He has lived as a humble monk, never interfering in politics, but consistently promoting India's ancient wisdom across the globe. His teachings have connected modern science with Indian philosophy, and his dialogue with scholars and scientists has elevated India's moral standing worldwide."

The ATDSU emphasised that awarding the Bharat Ratna to the Dalai Lama would not only express the nation's gratitude but would also reflect India's commitment to peace, non-violence, and universal brotherhood.

"This recognition is long overdue," added Advocate Tashi.

He further said, "We appeal to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji to recommend His Holiness' name for the Bharat Ratna. This would uplift not only the Tibetan and Monpa communities but also inspire the entire nation and the world." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)